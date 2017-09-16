Gov't recruitment drive starts

A Government recruitment exercise is underway until October 6 to select 45 Administrative Officers, 120 Executive Officers and six Assistant Trade Officers on civil service terms.

Recruitment information can be found on the Civil Service Bureau's website and the Government portal GovHK.

Click here for details on Administrative Officer recruitment.

Applications can be made online.

Application forms are also available at Home Affairs Enquiry Centres, Labour Department job centres and the information counter at 1/F Trade & Industry Tower, 3 Concorde Road, Kowloon City.