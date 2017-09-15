CS visits Efficiency Unit

Enhancing efficiency: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (left) learns about the history of the Efficiency Unit from its head Kim Salkeld.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited the Efficiency Unit today to learn more about its work and meet its staff.

Mr Cheung met the unit's head Kim Salkeld and its senior staff to know its work and challenges.

He was also briefed on how the unit helps government departments do organisational review, reform their operations and apply new technologies to enhance productivity and service quality.

Mr Cheung encouraged its staff to continue to provide internal management consultancy services and facilitate cross-departmental initiatives.