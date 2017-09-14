Patrick Nip visits Beijing, Tianjin

Tianjin ties: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (right) and Tianjin Vice-Mayor Zhao Haishan open the Tianjin Liaison Unit of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip has visited Beijing and Tianjin to meet Mainland officials.

Yesterday Mr Nip met Beijing Executive Vice-Mayor Zhang Gong and Director General of the National Development & Reform Commission's Department of Regional Economy Guo Lanfeng.

In Tianjin today he opened the Tianjin Liaison Unit of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government with Vice-Mayor Zhao Haishan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Nip said Tianjin has benefitted from its Free Trade Zone, the Belt & Road Initiative and the Co-ordinated Development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, adding these projects create huge investment and trade opportunities for Hong Kong.

He said the unit will foster co-operation between Hong Kong and Tianjin and provide more support to Hong Kong people and enterprises in the municipality.

Mr Nip also opened the "Together • Progress • Opportunity" exhibition in Tianjin to celebrate the HKSAR's 20th anniversary.

Running until September 19, the exhibition looks at Hong Kong's development and its exchanges with the Mainland.

The Tianjin Liaison Unit is located at Room 4126, Tianjin World Financial Centre, 2 Dagubei Road, Heping District, Tianjin. Tel: (86 22) 5830 7884; Email: tjlu@bjo.gov.hk.