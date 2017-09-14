CE meets Mainland court chief

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Supreme People's Court President Zhou Qiang at the Chief Executive's Office today.

She welcomed Mr Qiang to Hong Kong where he will attend the Fourth Seminar of Senior Judges of Cross-Strait & Hong Kong & Macao.

It is a biennial conference for judicial professionals from Hong Kong, the Mainland, Macau and Taiwan.

Mrs Lam thanked the Supreme People's Court for supporting mutual legal assistance between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

With its "one country, two systems" advantages and extensive experience in international legal and dispute resolution services, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong can provide professional legal services to Mainland enterprises to facilitate the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development plan.

The officials also witnessed the signing of a judicial co-operation agreement between Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen and Supreme People's Court Vice President Li Shaoping.