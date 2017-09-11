CE mourns Sir David Ford's death

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Chief Secretary Sir David Ford.

He joined the Hong Kong Government in 1972. Before his retirement in 1997, he held key positions including the Commissioner in the Hong Kong Government Office in London, the Director of Housing, the Secretary for Housing, the Secretary for the Civil Service and the Chief Secretary.

Mrs Lam said: "Sir David served in the Hong Kong Government for a long period of time before the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"In particular, as the Chief Secretary, he led the civil service to serve the community with the utmost dedication and made significant contributions.

"On behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, I extend my deepest condolences to Sir David's family."