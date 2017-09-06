Patrick Nip visits EOC

Good opportunity: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visits the Equal Opportunities Commission and chats with its staff.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited the Equal Opportunities Commission today to learn about its work.

He met its Chairman Prof Alfred Chan and the commission's division heads, and was briefed on its work plans.

They include advancing equal educational and employment opportunities and access rights to services for ethnic minorities, promoting equal educational and employment opportunities and access rights to public services for disabled people, addressing prevalent discrimination and harassment issues, and following up on Discrimination Law Review recommendations.

The commission formed a dedicated Ethnic Minority Unit in 2015. It has worked with the Institute of Bankers and the Estate Agents Authority to hold workshops on anti-discrimination laws for banking staff and estate agents to address problems ethnic minorities face when applying for bank services or renting properties.

Mr Nip said the commission's services are very useful in helping ethnic minorities integrate with society, and he encouraged it to continue advocating equal opportunities for them.

He added the Government has been sparing no effort in promoting equal opportunities and the elimination of discrimination.

"We will continue to maintain proactive interaction and close co-operation with the commission with a view to working together in building a pluralistic and inclusive society which is free from discrimination."