Prosecution review published

The Department of Justice Prosecutions Division released its annual report today, reviewing its work and key cases over the past year.

In the report, Director of Public Prosecutions Keith Yeung outlined the challenges faced by prosecutors as well as the difficult and controversial cases they handled.

Despite the challenges, he said prosecutors have remained apolitical in handling their work.

"Our mindset is accordingly clear, and we make a point to keep it clear," he said.

"We shall not allow ourselves to be influenced by any irrelevant considerations."

Summarising the division's work in developing the criminal justice system, Mr Yeung said: "We in 2016 took forward two separate public consultations, one on prosecution works in the magistracy, and the other on the use of live television link by complainants when giving evidence on certain sexual offences.

"The Prosecutions Division also took active part in the exercise commenced in September 2016 by the Judiciary in modernising the case management regime in criminal proceedings in the Court of First Instance."

With additional manpower resources and the resumption of Court Prosecutor recruitment this year, Mr Yeung said the division is well equipped to face future challenges.

