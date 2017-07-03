Leading HK a 'great responsibility'

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she feels a great responsibility to lead Hong Kong to further successes in the next five years.

Speaking to the media on her first working day in the new post today, Mrs Lam said the new-term Government must be caring, and take action and listen to the people, adding "Innovative, interactive and collaborative" will be the motto guiding the new administration's work.

She said in the past three months as Chief Executive-elect, she has held more than 100 meetings with people from various sectors, and yesterday visited various districts to meet residents as the Chief Executive.

On relations with the media, Mrs Lam said she understands the press is duty-bound to conduct investigations and interviews for factual reporting, adding the Government is willing to listen to and co-operate with the industry.

She also thanked President Xi Jinping for visiting Hong Kong last week, adding she believes the Central Government will continue supporting the city to develop its economy and improve livelihood.