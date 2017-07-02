Land discussions to be launched

The Government will set up an expert panel to hold large-scale discussions on the issue of land supply for the community.

Speaking to the media after conducting various home visits today, Mrs Lam said it has been a controversial public topic, so an open discussion platform is needed.

As proposed by the previous Government, she said developing sites at the periphery of country parks with lower ecological value can be a discussion topic once the Housing Society releases its study report.

On scrapping the offsetting of severance payments or long-service payments with Mandatory Provident Fund contributions, Mrs Lam said both employers and employees are not satisfied with the previous Government’s proposal.

The Secretary for Labour & Welfare will listen to the views of both sides again and seek a consensus, she added.