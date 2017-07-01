SJ to attend meeting in Austria

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen will visit Vienna from July 2 to 5 to attend a congress hosted by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law.

The congress, with the theme "Modernising International Trade Law to Support Innovation & Sustainable Development", will examine ways to contribute to managing new development issues and fostering innovation through the modernisation of international trade law.

Mr Yuen will speak at the session on "Creative international law-making in the international trade law context".

Mr Yuen will meet Austrian Secretary-General of the Federal Ministry of Justice Georg Stawa, and representatives from the Vienna International Arbitral Centre and the Austrian Federal Bar Association.

He will also pay a courtesy call on Chinese Ambassador to Austria Li Xiaosi.