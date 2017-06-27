Feedback invited on Gov’t work

Chief Executive CY Leung has invited the public to comment on the performance of his Government, outlined in a report released today.

Speaking to the media before this morning's Executive Council meeting, Mr Leung said he is pleased with the accomplishments made by his administration in the past five years, despite the challenges encountered.

In the foreword of the Report on the Work of the Fourth-term Government 2012-2017, he said: "As our five-year term of office is drawing to an end, the current-term Government has decided to publish a five-year report to conclude the work of the Government in the past five years, so as to summarise the progress and achievements of our work with facts and figures for public perusal."

Noting today's ExCo meeting was his administration’s last, Mr Leung said an annual average of 45 meetings were held in the past five years, a higher rate compared to the previous Government.