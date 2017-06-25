Press here to Skip to the main content
Offsetting a long-standing problem: CE

June 25, 2017

Chief Executive CY Leung said the offsetting of severance payments or long-service payments with Mandatory Provident Fund contributions is a long-standing problem that needs to be solved with determination.

 

Speaking to reporters at the airport before departing for Beijing today, Mr Leung said the problem has been affecting nearly all of the over three million local employees for almost 20 years.

 

He said there have not been any plans as concrete and comprehensive as the current proposal which earmarks $7.9 billion to subsidise employers for 10 years after the offsetting arrangement is scrapped.

 

Mr Leung urged employees and employers to reach a consensus on the proposal as the issue has strained the relations between workers and their bosses for nearly two decades.

 

He said he will be happy to see the next-term Government put forward a new plan based on the discussions on the current proposal and eventually attain the goal of scrapping the offsetting arrangement.



