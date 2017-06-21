New Gov’t team unveiled

The Central People’s Government today approved Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam’s principal official appointments for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's fifth-term Government.

They will assume office on July 1.

The three Secretaries of Departments are: Matthew Cheung as Chief Secretary; Paul Chan as Financial Secretary; and, Rimsky Yuen as Secretary for Justice.

The 13 Directors of Bureaus are: Edward Yau as Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development; KS Wong as Secretary for the Environment; Lau Kong-wah as Secretary for Home Affairs; Nicholas Yang as Secretary for Innovation & Technology; James Lau as Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury; Law Chi-kwong as Secretary for Labour & Welfare; Joshua Law as Secretary for the Civil Service; John Lee as Secretary for Security; Frank Chan as Secretary for Transport & Housing; Prof Sophia Chan as Secretary for Food & Health; Michael Wong as Secretary for Development; Kevin Yeung as Secretary for Education; and, Patrick Nip as Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs.

The 16 officials appointed under the political accountability system are on non-civil service terms.

Also appointed are five officials heading the disciplined services, the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Audit Commission.

They are: Simon Peh as Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner; Stephen Lo as Commissioner of Police; David Sun as Director of Audit; Erick Tsang as Director of Immigration; and, Hermes Tang as Commissioner of Customs & Excise.

Chan Kwok-ki has been appointed Director of the Chief Executive’s Office.

Click here for their biographies.