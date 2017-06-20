IT constituency registrations rejected

One-hundred-and-thirty of the 151 new voter registration applications submitted under the Information Technology Functional Constituency in the current registration cycle are ineligible.

The Registration & Electoral Office made the statement tonight in response to media reports claiming members of a body in that constituency were disqualified as electors for not submitting the necessary membership information.

The cases stated in the reports concern new voter registration applications, it said, adding the failed applicants have been notified.

The office said it has processed each new registration application in strict accordance with the eligibility requirements in view of public concern over the eligibility of its electors.

The Government is conducting a review on the delineation of the constituency's electorate from the policy and legislation perspectives, it added.