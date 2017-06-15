CE welcomes expo participants

Chief Executive CY Leung held a reception today to welcome the speakers and exhibitors of the Gerontech & Innovation Expo & Summit and the organisations supporting the June 16 event.

The three-day elderly expo will take place at the Convention & Exhibition Centre, showing innovative products and services for the elderly from around the world.

Mr Leung thanked the participants for sharing their experience in tackling ageing through technology and innovative solutions.

He said these will help Hong Kong design the way forward for strengthening developments in this regard.

Hosted by the Government and the Council of Social Service, the expo is a signature event in celebration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Click here for details.