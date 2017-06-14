CE hosts bay area meeting

Chief Executive CY Leung hosted a meeting today to gauge the views of different sectors on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development plan.

More than 80 people from the Executive Council, the Commission on Strategic Development, the Economic Development Commission, and business, financial, professional services and other groups attended the meeting.

They made suggestions on how Hong Kong can make use of innovation to foster the flow of people, goods, capital and information within the bay area.

Mr Leung said Hong Kong should take advantage of its relations with bay area cities to drive its future development.

He added the views collected from different sectors will be reflected in the development plan.