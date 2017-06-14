Work hours policy a prudent start

The working hours policy announced by the Government yesterday is a prudent starting point to improving work conditions for low-income employees.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told reporters today the proposal strikes a reasonable balance between protecting the well-being of these workers and employer affordability, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

He said the requirement of written contracts for employees earning a monthly salary of $11,000 or below will be reviewed regularly.

"So by the time the bill is implemented, say when the whole measure is implemented by the year-end of 2020, we will take account of the wage level at that time to see whether there is any room for upward revision of the level.

"We will take account of the practical experience on the ground when the bill is implemented, when the measure is in place, to decide the future direction of working hours policy in Hong Kong."