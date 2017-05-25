Basic Law guarantees rule of law

The Basic Law allows Hong Kong to continue the common law system and provides the constitutional guarantee for its rule of law.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen said this in a speech on Hong Kong's rule of law and 'one country, two systems' policy at Asia House in London yesterday.

He said the rule of law is the very spirit and foundation of the common law system.

"The implementation of the 'one country, two systems' policy has been on the whole a success. Insofar as the Basic Law guarantees the maintenance of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's common law system, the rule of law and independence of the judiciary, it has been well met."

Citing the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2016-2017, he said Hong Kong is the only Asian economy ranked within the top 10 on judicial independence.

"Not only does Article 82 of the Basic Law stipulate that the power of final adjudication of the HKSAR shall be vested in the Court of Final Appeal, it states that the Court of Final Appeal may invite judges from other common law jurisdictions to sit on the Court of Final Appeal.

"This innovative formula has proved to be a success, both in terms of ensuring the quality of Court of Final Appeal judgments as well as enhancing confidence of the general public as well as the international business community."

Mr Yuen will give a speech on Hong Kong's common law development at Oxford University's St Hugh's College today.