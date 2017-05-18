Equal opportunities advisers appointed

The Chief Executive has appointed six new members to the Equal Opportunities Commission.

They are Prof Cecilia Chan, Andy Chiu, Mohan Datwani, Maisy Ho, Henry Shie and Rizwan Ullah.

Nine incumbent members were reappointed - Prof Susanne Choi, Holden Chow, Maggie Koong, Elizabeth Law, Trisha Leahy, Prof Joseph Lee, Juan Leung, Shirley Loo and Yu Chui-yee.

The appointments are for two years from May 20. Maggie Koong’s term will be one year.

The Government thanked outgoing members Susanna Chiu, Amirali Bakirali Nasir, Zaman Minhas Qamar, Su-mei Thompson, Sandra Tsang and Nelson Yip for their support to the commission’s work.

