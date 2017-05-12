Clement Cheung visits AFCD

Bumper crop: Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung (centre) tours the Tai Lung Experimental Station.

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung visited the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department today to learn more about its work and meet its staff.

He met Director of Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Dr Leung Siu-fai and directorate staff.

He then toured the avian virology lab in the Tai Lung Veterinary Laboratory, where he was briefed on the inoculation of embryonated eggs for virus isolation and identification.

He also visited the watermelon open field and greenhouse at the Tai Lung Experimental Station to learn how the department conducts studies to test production methods and crop varieties to suit the local environment.

At the organic demonstration farm, Mr Cheung learned about the department’s efforts to promote organic farming.

He had a tea gathering with staff to conclude his visit.