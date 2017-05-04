Eric Chan named CEEO Director

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam announced today the appointment of former Director of Immigration Eric Chan as Director of the Chief Executive-elect's Office.

He will run the office until Mrs Lam becomes Chief Executive on July 1.

Mr Chan will help Mrs Lam form her cabinet and ensure a smooth transition with the incumbent administration.

He will also liaise with lawmakers, the media and other community stakeholders, to facilitate effective governance.

Noting Mr Chan's three decades of public service, Mrs Lam said he is suitable for the post.

"My criteria in forming the team, or in finding candidates to fill important positions in the team, are people who are committed to Hong Kong, who have the ability and compassion to serve the people of Hong Kong. In these respects, [he] perfectly fits the bill and so I am extremely pleased to have him on board."

Mr Chan thanked Mrs Lam for her trust, saying Hong Kong will have a bright future under her leadership.