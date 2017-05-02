CE to plan more bay area trips

Chief Executive CY Leung plans to organise more trips to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting today, Mr Leung said the recent Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government delegation to six cities in the bay area has piqued public interest in how the zone's development can benefit Hong Kong.

Mr Leung said he met foreign heads of state and overseas entrepreneurs doing business in Hong Kong after the visit, and they also expressed interest in the bay area.

They showed particular interest in the role Hong Kong can play in fostering co-operation between the bay area cities and overseas countries, highlighting Hong Kong's super-connector status, he said.

Mr Leung offered to organise delegations to the bay area's west coast cities like Zhuhai and Zhongshan, noting the completion of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link within two years will boost logistics between Hong Kong and the coastal region.

The itineraries and membership of the coming two delegations to the bay area will be announced later, he added.