CE meets Indonesian president

Labour liason: Chief Executive CY Leung and Indonesian President Joko Widodo witness the signing of a joint statement on labour co-operation by Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui (front row, right) and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno L P Marsudi.

Labour liason: Chief Executive CY Leung and Indonesian President Joko Widodo witness the signing of a joint statement on labour co-operation by Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui (front row, right) and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno L P Marsudi.

Cultural collaboration: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (first right) signs a Memorandum of Understanding on cultural co-operation with Indonesian Minister of Education & Culture Dr Muhadjir Effendy (first left). Chief Executive CY Leung (second right) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo attend the signing ceremony.

Cultural collaboration: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (first right) signs a Memorandum of Understanding on cultural co-operation with Indonesian Minister of Education & Culture Dr Muhadjir Effendy (first left). Chief Executive CY Leung (second right) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo attend the signing ceremony.

Chief Executive CY Leung met Indonesian President Joko Widodo today at Government House.

Mr Leung briefed Mr Widodo on the latest developments in Hong Kong.

He highlighted the Belt & Road Initiative would bring about enormous development potential for Hong Kong and ASEAN countries such as Indonesia.

Capitalising on its dual advantages of "one country" and "two systems", Hong Kong would further enhance economic and trade relations with Indonesia and other major trading partners along the Belt & Road, Mr Leung added.

He thanked the Indonesian Government for its support in establishing the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Jakarta and hoped the two places would continue to build stronger ties on all fronts.

Meanwhile, Mr Leung and Mr Widodo witnessed the signing ceremonies of a Memorandum of Understanding on cultural co-operation and a joint statement on labour co-operation between the two places.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah signed the agreement with Indonesian Minister of Education & Culture Dr Muhadjir Effendy, to foster exchanges in culture and arts.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui signed the joint statement on labour co-operation with Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno L P Marsudi, to protect Indonesian domestic helpers working in Hong Kong.