CE meets Thai deputy PM

Chief Executive CY Leung met Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak at Government House today.

Mr Leung said Hong Kong and Thailand enjoy close economic and trade ties, and have built strong connections in tourism, culture and education.

He thanked the minister for Thailand's support in Hong Kong's free trade agreement negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Mr Leung said he hopes Hong Kong and Thailand continue to foster closer co-operation on all fronts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote further development in the region.