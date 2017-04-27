Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

CE meets Thai deputy PM

April 27, 2017
Thai smiles

Thai smiles:  Chief Executive CY Leung meets Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripita.

Chief Executive CY Leung met Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak at Government House today.

 

Mr Leung said Hong Kong and Thailand enjoy close economic and trade ties, and have built strong connections in tourism, culture and education.

 

He thanked the minister for Thailand's support in Hong Kong's free trade agreement negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

 

Mr Leung said he hopes Hong Kong and Thailand continue to foster closer co-operation on all fronts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote further development in the region.



Top
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China 20th Anniversary