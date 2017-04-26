CE meets Hunan governor

Chief Executive CY Leung met Hunan Governor Xu Dazhe at Government House today.

Mr Xu is in Hong Kong to attend the Hunan (Hong Kong) Investment & Trade Promotion Week, and Mr Leung wished him a successful event.

Mr Leung said Hong Kong, with its strengths in finance, professional services, trade, maritime and tourism, can act as a super-connector for Hunan's development, and help its bid to attract investment globally.

Mr Leung hoped the two places continue strengthening economic and trade co-operation through the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement and the Pan-Pearl River Delta platform.