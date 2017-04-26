Press here to Skip to the main content
CE meets Hunan governor

April 26, 2017

Chief Executive CY Leung met Hunan Governor Xu Dazhe at Government House today.

 

Mr Xu is in Hong Kong to attend the Hunan (Hong Kong) Investment & Trade Promotion Week, and Mr Leung wished him a successful event.

 

Mr Leung said Hong Kong, with its strengths in finance, professional services, trade, maritime and tourism, can act as a super-connector for Hunan's development, and help its bid to attract investment globally.

 

Mr Leung hoped the two places continue strengthening economic and trade co-operation through the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement and the Pan-Pearl River Delta platform.



