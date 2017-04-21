HK-Bay Area ties a 'win-win'

Connecting Hong Kong with the cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area benefits both sides.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement today, rounding up his three-day trip to the bay area.

He said these places are well-developed and can provide a platform for Hong Kong to tap into the Mainland's growth, and Hong Kong has its advantages as an international financial centre with global trade and logistics capabilities, creating a win-win situation.

The connection will expand the scope of career opportunities for young Hong Kong people, he added.

Mr Leung led a delegation to inspect the Shen-Zhong Link West Landing Point, a 24km link spanning the Pearl River estuary connecting Shenzhen with Zhongshan.

The delegation was shown the link’s design, road network and construction plan to get a preview of the future traffic conduit connecting the east and west coasts of the bay area.

The group then visited Zhuhai to view the construction progress of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

As the bridge will open next year, Mr Leung said it will create new co-operation opportunities for Hong Kong and the west coast cities of the Pearl River Delta.

The Government will submit its views on the new bay area plan to the National Development & Reform Commission by the end of May.

Mr Leung expects the official blueprint of the project to be released by October.

He added the Government will study how to make use of the bay area project to enhance the flow of Hong Kong people, goods and capital to the Mainland.

A meeting will be held with the Commission on Strategic Development and the Economic Development Commission in the next few weeks to explore ways to collaborate with the bay area cities under the Belt & Road Initiative.