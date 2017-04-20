CE inspects bay area growth

Point of view: Chief Executive CY Leung visits the Yanyang Lake viewing decks in Zhaoqing New District.

Chief Executive CY Leung learned about the latest developments of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area on the second day of his visit to the Guangdong cities in the area today.

Mr Leung led a delegation comprising non-official Members of the Executive Council and members of the Commission on Strategic Development and the Economic Development Commission.

They visited Guangzhou South Station, the future terminus of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, to learn about the railway network which connects with the city's central business district and neighbouring cities and provinces.

In Zhaoqing, they toured the Yanyang Lake viewing decks in Zhaoqing New District and learned about the district’s underground infrastructure.

They explored co-operation opportunities between the district and Hong Kong.

The delegation also visited the Daguang Bay Economic Zone Planning Exhibition Centre in Jiangmen where they were briefed on the area's developments.