Tobacco health warning law to be amended

The Government today proposed to amend the law on the health warnings on tobacco products.

Under the amendment, the number of forms of health warning will be increased from the current six to 12, and the size of the graphic health warning will be expanded to cover at least 85% of a packet's two largest surfaces.

The indication of tar and nicotine content has to appear on a surface other than the one bearing the health warning.



The Food & Health Bureau said health warnings on tobacco products are a cost-effective way to deter smoking due to their extensive reach among smokers, adding international experience shows the effectiveness of graphic health warnings increases with their prominence.

The amendment will be gazetted on April 21, and tabled at the Legislative Council on April 26.

Subject to the council's approval, the new requirements will take effect on October 21.