More room urged for cabinet formation

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam hopes the public will give her more room to form her cabinet.

Speaking to the media after returning from Beijing today, Mrs Lam said she has to form the politically-appointed team for the next-term Government within a very short time.

She declined to comment on the list of candidates at the moment, and urged the media and the public to give more room to her and possible candidates.

Mrs Lam also said she will work closely with the current-term Government on transition arrangements, meet with different political parties, and prepare to implement her election manifesto in the next few months.

She added education is the most pressing issue, and she will gauge stakeholders’ views on how to use the additional $5 billion recurrent annual funding for the sector proposed by her.