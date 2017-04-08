CS hosts HK Sevens children's party

Party scene: Commission on Poverty Chairman, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung hosts festivities for children at the Hong Kong Sevens tournament.

Commission on Poverty Chairman, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung hosted a party today for about 100 children at the Hong Kong Sevens tournament.

Co-organised by the Commission on Poverty and the Mission Possible Foundation, the party enabled the children to enjoy the world-famous tournament.

The event was held at the Government Suite and Executive Suites of supporting corporate partners at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Mr Cheung praised the Mission Possible Foundation for building a platform to promote an inclusive society through sports.

The foundation is expected to raise more than $2 million in the three-day event.

Funds raised will directly go to local charities which support and assist local and ethnic minority children and youths from underprivileged backgrounds.

They are: Integrated Brilliant Education Trust, J Life Foundation, Principal Chan Free Tutorial World and Summerbridge Hong Kong.