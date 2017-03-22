CE mourns fireman's death

Chief Executive CY Leung has expressed sorrow over the death of Principal Fireman Yau Siu-ming.

He died in a rescue operation at Tiu Shau Ngam in Ma On Shan today.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the Government recognises the officer's courageous act and will provide support to his family.

Secretary for Security TK Lai and Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung also paid tribute to the officer and offered their condolences.

Director of Fire Services Li Kin-yat praised the officer for his dedication and gallantry.

"All of our colleagues are deeply saddened by the loss of such a devoted comrade."