Stop filibustering: Acting CE

Legislators should stop filibustering and approve funding for livelihood-related projects as soon as possible.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung made the comments before today's Executive Council meeting, saying the Legislative Council Finance Committee meeting will be held on March 17 when legislators will decide whether to inject funding into the Capital Works Reserve Fund.

The fund will be used to finance more than 9,000 works items, over 8,000 of which are on-going.

Mr Cheung said the projects involve more than 10,000 employees and they might not be paid if funding approval is not granted by April 1.

He added this is just one of the more than 20 items on the agenda of the remaining 11 committee meetings scheduled for the present Legislative Council year.

Mr Cheung said many items concern livelihood and urged legislators to pass the funding applications without delay.

On the election of Chief Executive CY Leung as the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference’s vice chairman, Mr Cheung said the appointment showed the Central Government’s recognition of Mr Leung’s merits and the importance it attaches to Hong Kong.

He added Hong Kong will benefit as his appointment will enhance communication between the Mainland and Hong Kong at a high level.