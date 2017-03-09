Rail link co-location plan under discussion

Discussions are underway on the co-location of boundary control arrangements for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen said today.

Speaking to reporters at the Hong Kong International Airport, Mr Yuen said the arrangements must comply with the Basic Law and follow the "one country, two systems" principle.

"We are now studying proposals that are feasible and acceptable to both sides."

Mr Yuen said he understands there is not much time left before the scheduled opening of the link in the third quarter of 2018.

"We will report to the public and the Legislative Council once we come up with a proposal."



