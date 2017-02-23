Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

CE meets Guangdong official

February 23, 2017

Fostering ties

Fostering ties:  Chief Executive CY Leung meets CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Secretary Hu Chunhua.

Medical technology

Medical technology:  Mr Leung visits Asia's largest operating theatre at the University of Hong Kong - Shenzhen Hospital.

Chief Executive CY Leung met CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Secretary Hu Chunhua in Guangzhou today.

 

Mr Leung said there is closer co-operation between Hong Kong and Guangdong in trade, adding the two places also hold frequent cultural, technological and environmental exchanges.

 

He visited the University of Hong Kong - Shenzhen Hospital and attended its fifth anniversary celebration.

 

He inspected the hospital’s operating theatre, which is the largest in Asia.

 

He said the hospital is a key collaborative project between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, which has made a big contribution to the cities' medical development.



Top
2017 Policy Address