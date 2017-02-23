CE meets Guangdong official

Chief Executive CY Leung met CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Secretary Hu Chunhua in Guangzhou today.
Mr Leung said there is closer co-operation between Hong Kong and Guangdong in trade, adding the two places also hold frequent cultural, technological and environmental exchanges.
He visited the University of Hong Kong - Shenzhen Hospital and attended its fifth anniversary celebration.
He inspected the hospital’s operating theatre, which is the largest in Asia.
He said the hospital is a key collaborative project between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, which has made a big contribution to the cities' medical development.