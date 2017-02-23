CE meets Guangdong official

Medical technology: Mr Leung visits Asia's largest operating theatre at the University of Hong Kong - Shenzhen Hospital.

Chief Executive CY Leung met CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Secretary Hu Chunhua in Guangzhou today.

Mr Leung said there is closer co-operation between Hong Kong and Guangdong in trade, adding the two places also hold frequent cultural, technological and environmental exchanges.

He visited the University of Hong Kong - Shenzhen Hospital and attended its fifth anniversary celebration.

He inspected the hospital’s operating theatre, which is the largest in Asia.

He said the hospital is a key collaborative project between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, which has made a big contribution to the cities' medical development.