HK, Guangdong meeting held

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung is leading a delegation to Guangzhou to co-chair the 22nd Working Meeting of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Co-operation Joint Conference with Guangdong Vice-Governor He Zhongyou.

Today they reviewed the implementation progress of the Framework Agreement on the Hong Kong-Guangdong Co-operation 2016 Work Plan and drew up this year’s work plan.

Mr Cheung said the Belt & Road initiative and the National 13th Five-Year Plan provide many development opportunities to Guangdong and Hong Kong, and will strengthen co-operation between them.

The two sides have included in this year's work plan a number of items covering the areas of financial services, trade and logistics, professional services and tourism to implement "Letter of Intent on Guangdong-Hong Kong Co-operation in Participating in the Belt & Road Initiative" signed at the Joint Conference last September.

Other areas of co-operation include innovation and technology, environmental protection, education, and cross-boundary infrastructure.