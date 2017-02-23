Press here to Skip to the main content
CE meets Shenzhen mayor

February 23, 2017

Chief Executive CY Leung met with Shenzhen Mayor Xu Qin in Shenzhen today to discuss bilateral co-operation.

 

Mr Leung said collaboration between Hong Kong and Shenzhen has entered into a new phase with the launch of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Stock Connect, adding the plan to jointly develop an innovation and technology park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop is a breakthrough in relations.

 

He added the park will be a key base for co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland in I&T research. 

 

He said he hopes both sides continue to strengthen ties on all fronts.



