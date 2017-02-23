CE meets Shenzhen mayor

Chief Executive CY Leung met with Shenzhen Mayor Xu Qin in Shenzhen today to discuss bilateral co-operation.

Mr Leung said collaboration between Hong Kong and Shenzhen has entered into a new phase with the launch of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Stock Connect, adding the plan to jointly develop an innovation and technology park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop is a breakthrough in relations.

He added the park will be a key base for co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland in I&T research.

He said he hopes both sides continue to strengthen ties on all fronts.