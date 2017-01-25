Apology bill to be tabled

The Government will table the Apology Bill at the Legislative Council in February to facilitate dispute resolution.

The bill lays down the legal consequences of making an apology in civil proceedings, including disciplinary and regulatory proceedings.

Under the bill, an apology does not constitute an admission of fault or liability.

When determining fault or liability, the apology could not be factored in or admissible as evidence detrimental to the apology maker.

The bill also states that an apology does not void or affect any insurance cover under a contract of insurance or indemnity.

The Department of Justice said Hong Kong will become the first jurisdiction in Asia to enact apology legislation, which will enhance the city's status as a dispute resolution centre, especially in the context of mediation.

The bill was formulated on the basis of the Steering Committee on Mediation’s recommendations after two rounds of public consultation.

The council's Panel on Administration of Justice & Legal Services was also briefed on the legislative proposal.

It was supported by the panel and the public.

The bill will be tabled at the council on February 8 and gazetted January 27.