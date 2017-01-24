New Official Receiver appointed

Well received: Phyllis McKenna will become Official Receiver on February 10.

Well received: Phyllis McKenna will become Official Receiver on February 10.

Assistant Director (Legal) of Lands Phyllis McKenna will succeed retiring Teresa Wong as Official Receiver on February 10.

She was selected for the post through in-service appointment.

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung said today Ms McKenna, with profound professional knowledge and management experience, will lead the Official Receiver’s Office to meet the challenges ahead.

He also praised Ms Wong for her efforts to enhance the efficiency and service quality of the department.

Click here for their biographical details.