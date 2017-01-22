Welfare requirement aligned

The application requirement for elderly Comprehensive Social Security Assistance will be amended to match other elderly welfare measures, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says.

In the 2017 Policy Address, the Government proposed raising the eligible age for the elderly CSSA scheme from 60 to 65 to meet the population policy of extending retirement age.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Cheung said the age rise is needed to allow older people who can still work to keep contributing to Hong Kong's diminishing labour force.

He added the allowance for disabled seniors will not be affected by the CSSA change.

He said he is confident the budget reserved for elderly welfare for the next 10 years will be adequate, but did not rule out adjustments.