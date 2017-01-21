Press here to Skip to the main content
CS awards future stars

January 21, 2017
Much appreciated

Much appreciated:  Chairperson of the Commission on Poverty, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (front row, fourth right) officiates at the Future Stars Appreciation Ceremony.

Chairperson of the Commission on Poverty, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung officiated at the Future Stars Appreciation Ceremony today, awarding 1,187 students the Upward Mobility Scholarship.

 

In his speech, Mr Cheung recognised the achievements of the Future Stars programme over the past three years.

 

More than 630 organisations have cast their support for the programme, benefitting more than 26,000 youths.

 

The programme, under the Commission on Poverty, promotes social mobility for youths from underprivileged backgrounds through corporate visits, workplace skills training and internships provided via collaboration among the community, businesses, professional sectors and the Government.

 

The Upward Mobility Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity.

 

An enterprise representative and a youth awardee discussed their stories at the sharing session of the ceremony.

 

Representatives from participating and sponsoring organisations from the business, professional, education and social service sectors also attended.



