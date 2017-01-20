Officials’ pay rise defended

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam said the proposed pay rise for politically appointed officials for the next administration is moderate and reasonable.

He was responding to media questions about lawmakers’ opposition to the proposal before attending the Legislative Council Finance Committee meeting today.

He said the salaries for Principal Officials have never been adjusted since the Political Appointment System was adopted in 2002.

"The proposed increase of 12.4% is actually much lower than the increase in Consumer Price Index (C) over the past 14 years. If you take an average rate, it is actually less than one percentage point each year. If you look at it from this angle, it is actually quite moderate,” he said.

He also defended the Political Appointment System, saying the Government has heeded public demand for more accountability by introducing the system.

"I personally have been both a civil servant and a political appointee. I can speak from my personal experience that having such a system is much better than the old days."

On the budget for the Chief Executive-elect’s office, Mr Tam said the projected $39 million is quite a big increase on the $8 million proposed five years ago.

He put the difference down to the need to rent a commercial office to house the Chief Executive-elect's office as Government premises in Central and Admiralty are not available.

"The Director of Administration has come to the conclusion that the selected office in Garden Road is the best and is also fitted and appropriate for use as the Chief Executive-elect's office,” he said.