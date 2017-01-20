Press here to Skip to the main content
Clement Cheung visits Transport Dept

January 20, 2017
Traffic talk

Traffic talk:  Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung (left) meets Commissioner for Transport Ingrid Yeung.

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung visited the Transport Department today to meet Commissioner for Transport Ingrid Yeung and learn more about its work.

 

Mr Cheung toured the department's Hong Kong Licensing Office in Admiralty where he learned about how vehicle licences are issued, renewed and revoked.

 

He then went to the 24-hour Emergency Transport Co-ordination Centre in Wan Chai to see how it deals with contingencies.

 

The centre works closely with other Government departments and public transport operators during serious traffic incidents, devising contingency plans to manage traffic.

 

The centre tackled over 5,000 traffic incidents every year.

 

 



