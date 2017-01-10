CE calls for museum views

Chief Executive CY Leung has called on the public to express their views in the upcoming Hong Kong Palace Museum consultation exercise.

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority will launch the six-week public consultation today.

Speaking before this morning's Executive Council meeting, Mr Leung said the Government will act decisively and implement the plan as soon as possible when the consultation ends.

Mr Leung said it will enhance the status of the cultural district which will house the museum.

"The plan can turn the district into an internationally renowned cultural venue and enrich Hong Kong people's cultural life.

"The building of the museum in Hong Kong can provide easy access for Hong Kong people to experience the long history of Chinese culture."

He said other big cities would welcome the opportunity to allocate land and charity funding to build a venue displaying exhibits from the Palace Museum in Beijing.