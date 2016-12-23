Palace museum set for HK

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority will collaborate with the Palace Museum to develop the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

The authority’s Board Chairman, Chief Secretary Carrie Lam and Director of the Palace Museum Shan Jixiang signed the memorandum of understanding of co-operation in Beijing today.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chief Executive CY Leung and Minister of Culture Luo Shugang.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Leung said that in recent years there have been cultural exchanges and co-operation between the Hong Kong Special administrative region Government and the Palace Museum, and several successful blockbuster exhibitions became prominent cultural events in Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam introduced the details of the project at a media briefing after the signing ceremony, noting the museum will stand out on the western harbourfront with a site area of about 10,000 sq m.

Major facilities will include exhibition galleries, activity rooms, a lecture theatre, souvenir shop and restaurant.

Part of the gallery space will be used for permanent exhibitions to showcase relics on imperial life, as well as the history and culture of the Palace Museum.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust will donate $3.5 billion to fund the capital cost of the project, covering design, construction and exhibition development costs.

The project will completed by 2022.