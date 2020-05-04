Complaints impartially probed

The Government has mechanisms to investigate complaints against civil servants impartially, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said today.

Mr Nip made the remarks in response to media queries on recent allegations levelled against senior police officers.

He said: “There are established mechanisms to investigate every complaint in accordance with the procedures and rules. Depending on the circumstances and the case details, some are being handled by departments and bureaus. Some may be handled by the Civil Service Bureau.

“There are established mechanisms in dealing with that. Of course we would handle each and every complaint in a very serious and impartial manner.”