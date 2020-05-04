Police refute media report

In response to a media report, Police today dismissed allegations that Commissioner of Police Tang Ping-keung turned a blind eye to unauthorised building works at a flat he rented.

The force expressed regret over the unfounded report and said that its content deviated from the facts.

Mr Tang rented a unit on Broadcast Drive in Kowloon Tong in 2016 and was notified by the Buildings Department in 2017 that there were unauthorised building works on the unit’s rooftop that must be removed.

He immediately informed the owner of the removal order and requested him to handle the matter. The owner has not complied with the order.

Mr Tang moved out of the unit in June 2019, Police added.