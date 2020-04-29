No new cases for 4 straight days

The Centre for Health Protection announced that as of 4pm today, no new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded, leaving the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong at 1,037 so far.

Meanwhile, the centre is investigating an overseas confirmed case which involves a 32-year-old male patient confirmed positive with COVID-19 in the UK.

The patient took Cathay Pacific flight CX252 in economy class from London to Hong Kong on April 28 and was transferred from the airport to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital immediately upon arrival.

His respiratory sample tested positive for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. He is in stable condition.

The centre again urged the public to maintain an appropriate social distance from other people as much as possible in their daily lives to minimise the risk of infection.

They should go out less and avoid social activities such as having meals out or other gatherings to minimise the risk of outbreak clusters emerging in the community.

As the COVID-19 situation remains severe and the number of cases reported around the world continues to rise, people are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong as well as maintain strict personal and environmental hygiene at all times.

Additionally, the Hospital Authority reported that there are currently 231 patients under isolation and that 830 patients have been discharged upon recovery.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.