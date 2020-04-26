No new COVID-19 cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection announced that as of 4pm today, no new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded, leaving the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong at 1,037 so far.

The centre again urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance from other people as much as possible in their daily lives to minimise the risk of infection.

People should go out less and avoid social activities such as having meals outside or other gatherings to minimise the risk of coronavirus clusters emerging in the community.

As the COVID-19 situation remains severe and the number of cases reported around the world continues to rise, people are strongly urged to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong, as well as maintain strict personal and environmental hygiene at all times.

Additionally, the Hospital Authority reported that there are currently 287 patients under isolation and that 772 patients have been discharged upon recovery.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.