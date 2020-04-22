4 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The newly reported cases involve two males and two females aged between two and 68. All of the patients travelled during the incubation period and one is an overseas student.

Epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

The centre urged the public to maintain an appropriate social distance from other people and go out less to reduce the chance of coming into contact with infected people.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.