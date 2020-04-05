28 new COVID-19 cases announced

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating 28 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 890.

The new cases involve 17 males and 11 females aged between 16 and 64.

Twenty-five travelled during the incubation period and 13 are overseas students.

The centre urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance with other people.

They should go out less and avoid social activities to reduce the chance of contacting infected people who may not present any symptoms.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.